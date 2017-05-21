Back to Main page
Russian gas exports to Turkey up by 26% in January-April 2017

Business & Economy
May 21, 22:07 UTC+3

In January-March 2017, trade between Russia and Turkey grew by 14.6% as compared with the same period last year and reached 4.1 billion U.S. dollars, according to the document

© EPA/KERIM OKTEN

ISTANBUL, May 21. /TASS/. Russian gas exports to Turkey grew by 26% in January-April 2017, to reach 10.5 billion cubic meters, according to documents prepared by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s visit to Turkey.

"In 2016, Russia’s natural gas exports to Turkey amounted to 24.7 billion cubic meters. In January-April 2017, gas exports grew by 26%, to reach 10.5 billion cubic meters," the document says.

Apart from that, basis has been laid for closer cooperation in the gas sector thanks to the implementation of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project with a capacity of 31.4 cubic meters.

In January-March 2017, trade between Russia and Turkey grew by 14.6% as compared with the same period last year and reached 4.1 billion U.S. dollars, according to the document.

The two countries are developing cooperation in the nuclear energy sector. Thus, Russian specialists are taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey. Investments in the project are estimated at 22 billion U.S. dollars. "Currently, work is being done to prepare the beginning of construction works and attract private Turkish investors to the project," the document has it.

Medvedev arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening. He will represent Russia a meeting of the heads of state and government of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) due to be held on May 22.

