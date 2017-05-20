Ruble is more likely to weaken than to get strong - Kudrin

Russian government expects economy growth to be above world average in 2019-2020Business & Economy May 19, 21:42
MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. A weakining of the ruble's exchange rate is more likely than its strengthening, as the rate is pegged by 70% to the price of crude oil so far, former finance minister Alexei Kudrin, who now chairs the Center for Strategic Developments (CSR), told reporters on Friday.
"I see a greater possibility for a slump of oil prices than for their growth and that’s why the possibility of a weakening ruble is bigger than of a strengthening ruble," Kudrin said.
The economic development strategy drafted by the CSR envisions a considerable growth of exports of manufactured products and this will cut down the impact of oil prices on the ruble’s rate as a result.
"The exchange rate will stabilize but we’ll need diversification of our exports for this," Kudrin said.