Russian government expects economy growth to be above world average in 2019-2020

Russian government expects economy growth to be above world average in 2019-2020Business & Economy May 19, 21:42
UN calls for avoiding escalation of Syrian conflict following US airstrikeWorld May 19, 21:29
UN speaks in support of freedom of expression after Kiev blocks access to Russian websitesWorld May 19, 21:21
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicoptersMilitary & Defense May 19, 18:35
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to request political asylum in FranceWorld May 19, 17:48
Assange vows 'not to forgive or forget’ 7 years of confinement in embassyWorld May 19, 17:16
Ukrainians send petition to leader opposing ban on Russian VKontakte social networkWorld May 19, 17:13
US seeks to prevent Syrian army’s control over border with Iraq, expert statesWorld May 19, 16:58
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs CannesSociety & Culture May 19, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BOCHAROV RUCHEI, May 19. /TASS/. The Russian government's action plan until 2025 assumes that the Russian economy will reach the growth rates which are above the world average in the period 2019-2020, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
"In accordance with your instructions, the government has prepared a comprehensive plan - these are general approaches to how our economy and social sector can develop in the period from 2017 to 2025," Medvedev said.
"Namely, somewhere in the period 2019-2020 the growth rate of our economy will be at the level of the world average and above the world average. This will enable our economy to develop faster and solve major social issues," the prime minister added.
Putin noted that the government's proposals will be discussed in detail, and when the relevant proposals of experts are received, they will also be carefully considered.
"We will also study everything carefully and draw conclusions about what is the most promising, interesting and most feasible in terms of application in order to achieve maximum effect," the president added.
Russia should have a clear plan for the development of the economy and the social sector, regardless of the political agenda, Putin said at a meeting with Medvedev.
"I asked the government to prepare a plan for the development of the economy, to determine prospective areas of development, means to achieve these goals for the period 2017-2025. I mean not only our domestic political agenda, but also that our rudiments of plan for 2020. We had to adjust them accordingly, and 2020 is already around the corner," Putin said.
"Regardless of any personalities, even regardless of internal political agenda, the country must have a clear and understandable plan for the development of economy and social sector," he said.