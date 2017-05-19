Back to Main page
Russian government expects economy growth to be above world average in 2019-2020

Business & Economy
May 19, 21:42 UTC+3 BOCHAROV RUCHEI

"This will enable our economy to develop faster and solve major social issues," Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, May 19. /TASS/. The Russian government's action plan until 2025 assumes that the Russian economy will reach the growth rates which are above the world average in the period 2019-2020, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"In accordance with your instructions, the government has prepared a comprehensive plan - these are general approaches to how our economy and social sector can develop in the period from 2017 to 2025," Medvedev said.

"Namely, somewhere in the period 2019-2020 the growth rate of our economy will be at the level of the world average and above the world average. This will enable our economy to develop faster and solve major social issues," the prime minister added.

Putin noted that the government's proposals will be discussed in detail, and when the relevant proposals of experts are received, they will also be carefully considered.

"We will also study everything carefully and draw conclusions about what is the most promising, interesting and most feasible in terms of application in order to achieve maximum effect," the president added.

Importance of Russia’s economic strategy

Russia should have a clear plan for the development of the economy and the social sector, regardless of the political agenda, Putin said at a meeting with Medvedev.

"I asked the government to prepare a plan for the development of the economy, to determine prospective areas of development, means to achieve these goals for the period 2017-2025. I mean not only our domestic political agenda, but also that our rudiments of plan for 2020. We had to adjust them accordingly, and 2020 is already around the corner," Putin said.

"Regardless of any personalities, even regardless of internal political agenda, the country must have a clear and understandable plan for the development of economy and social sector," he said.

 

 

Topics
Economy
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
