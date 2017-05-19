Finance Ministry to delay using Reserve Fund as much as possible

VLADIMIR, May 19. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry is going to do everything possible to delay spending from the Reserve Fund, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on the sidelines of the Vladimir Economic Forum.

"The budget envisages the use of the Reserve Fund. Nevertheless, we have not spent anything out of it since the beginning of the year. So far, the revenues that come to the treasury and the remains that we have are enough. So we are going to do everything possible to delay spending the Reserve Fund, not to use our safety net and minimize these wastes," Siluanov said.

The Finance Ministry in the amendments to the 2017 budget proposed to change the projected volume of the Reserve Fund to 6.455 trillion rubles ($113.38 bln) against the previous estimate of 6.076 trillion rubles ($106.72 bln). It was proposed to increase budget revenues for the current year to 14.632 trillion rubles ($257.01 bln) from the current 13.488 trillion rubles ($236.92 bln), expenses - to 16.556 trillion rubles ($290.96 bln) from the current 16.241 trillion rubles ($285.43 bln).