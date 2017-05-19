Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Finance Ministry to delay using Reserve Fund as much as possible

Business & Economy
May 19, 18:25 UTC+3

"So far, the revenues that come to the treasury and the remains that we have are enough," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIMIR, May 19. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry is going to do everything possible to delay spending from the Reserve Fund, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on the sidelines of the Vladimir Economic Forum.

Read also

Economy minister says Russia to maintain Reserve Fund as of 2017 year-end

"The budget envisages the use of the Reserve Fund. Nevertheless, we have not spent anything out of it since the beginning of the year. So far, the revenues that come to the treasury and the remains that we have are enough. So we are going to do everything possible to delay spending the Reserve Fund, not to use our safety net and minimize these wastes," Siluanov said.

The Finance Ministry in the amendments to the 2017 budget proposed to change the projected volume of the Reserve Fund to 6.455 trillion rubles ($113.38 bln) against the previous estimate of 6.076 trillion rubles ($106.72 bln). It was proposed to increase budget revenues for the current year to 14.632 trillion rubles ($257.01 bln) from the current 13.488 trillion rubles ($236.92 bln), expenses - to 16.556 trillion rubles ($290.96 bln) from the current 16.241 trillion rubles ($285.43 bln).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Anton Siluanov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington’s calls on US allies to stop contacts with Assad encourage terrorists — Lavrov
2
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicopters
3
Russia's security chief explains what pushes North Korea to develop nuclear potential
4
Crimean officials call Ukraine’s lawsuit against Stalin and Beria mockery
5
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to request political asylum in France
6
Archaeologists still searching for answers to treasure mystery hidden in chess figure
7
US seeks to prevent Syrian army’s control over border with Iraq, expert states
TOP STORIES
Реклама