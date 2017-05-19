Lukoil retains interest in one of Russia's largest oil fields

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Lukoil retains interest in participating in the auction for Erginskoye oil field in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous region and plans to file an application on time, the company told TASS.

"We are still interest in participating. We still have time before filing application," the company said.

Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Sergey Donskoy told reporters earlier that Russia’s oil major Rosneft has applied for participation in the auction for Erginskoye oil field, the deposit has already been transferred by the company.

"Rosneft has filed an application, the payment has already been made," the Minister said.

The auction for the oil field in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous region will be held on July 12, the starting price is 7.4 bln rubles ($128.64 mln). Applications for participation in the auction are accepted until June 16. Before this date, the applicant must transfer the deposit for participation in the amount of 130,000 rubles ($2,259).

The oil reserves of C1 + C2 category of the Erginskoye field amount to 103 mln tonnes. The area which will be auctioned is 762.8 square km.