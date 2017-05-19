Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lukoil retains interest in one of Russia's largest oil fields

Business & Economy
May 19, 15:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Lukoil retains interest in participating in the auction for Erginskoye oil field in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous region and plans to file an application on time, the company told TASS.

Read also

Energy Ministry: Russian oil producers won't be compensated for extending output cut deal

"We are still interest in participating. We still have time before filing application," the company said.

Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Sergey Donskoy told reporters earlier that Russia’s oil major Rosneft has applied for participation in the auction for Erginskoye oil field, the deposit has already been transferred by the company.

"Rosneft has filed an application, the payment has already been made," the Minister said.

Read also
Samotlor oil field in West Siberia

Tours of Russia’s oil fields to be launched in Siberia

The auction for the oil field in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous region will be held on July 12, the starting price is 7.4 bln rubles ($128.64 mln). Applications for participation in the auction are accepted until June 16. Before this date, the applicant must transfer the deposit for participation in the amount of 130,000 rubles ($2,259).

The oil reserves of C1 + C2 category of the Erginskoye field amount to 103 mln tonnes. The area which will be auctioned is 762.8 square km.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's security chief explains what pushes North Korea to develop nuclear potential
2
Syria’s UN envoy slams claims about prison crematorium as 'Hollywood joke'
3
Lawyer says Assange free to leave Ecuadorian embassy any time
4
Washington’s calls on US allies to stop contacts with Assad encourage terrorists — Lavrov
5
Russian senior diplomat stresses US sends conflicting signals on de-escalation in Syria
6
Russia to discuss Ukraine’s missile drills near Crimea with ICAO
7
May Day demonstrations expected to draw around two million people
TOP STORIES
Реклама