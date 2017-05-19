Gazprom says 2017 gas production plan may be upgraded

Iran heads to polling stations to elect new presidentWorld May 19, 9:30
MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’ top gas producer Gazprom does not rule out that its gas production plan for this year will be upgraded to 442.3 bln cubic meters, the company’s Gazprom Deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov said Friday.
"We evidence a huge demand in Europe, and we are already beyond the initially planned figures," he said, adding that initially the plan was to produce 430.44 bln cubic meters of gas.