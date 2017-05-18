Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s car production up 22.3% to 432,000 in January-April — Rosstat

Business & Economy
May 18, 22:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The country’s year-on-year car production grew by 20.4%

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s car production increased by 22.3% in the first four months of the year, as compared to the same period of 2016, and reached 432,000 vehicles, the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Thursday.

According to Rosstat, the country’s year-on-year car production grew by 20.4%, but decreased by 5% as compared to March 2017.

In addition, Russia’s truck output (including chassis) went up by 13.8% to 43,000 in January-April 2017. The country’s bus production increased by 36% to 7,900 vehicles, Rosstat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
2
Kremlin mum on prospects of Russia-US ties should Trump be impeached
3
Russian diplomat says US never used joint mechanism to fight cyber threats
4
Lavrov says information about tighter flight security in US is no secret
5
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
6
Russian defense company awaits final go-ahead to test unmanned armored vehicles
7
Russian senator says Trump facing information war
TOP STORIES
Реклама