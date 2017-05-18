Russia’s car production up 22.3% to 432,000 in January-April — Rosstat

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s car production increased by 22.3% in the first four months of the year, as compared to the same period of 2016, and reached 432,000 vehicles, the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Thursday.

According to Rosstat, the country’s year-on-year car production grew by 20.4%, but decreased by 5% as compared to March 2017.

In addition, Russia’s truck output (including chassis) went up by 13.8% to 43,000 in January-April 2017. The country’s bus production increased by 36% to 7,900 vehicles, Rosstat said.