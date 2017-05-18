Russia's Mail.ru Group included in Forbes most innovative growth companies list

Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times SquareWorld May 18, 20:30
MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Mail.Ru Group was included the list of the world’s 100 most innovative growth companies, published annually by Forbes. According to the company, Mail.ru Group became the only Russian company in the list taking 97th place.
"The fact of joining this rating is important for us. It is an assessment of the many years of work to develop our services and products, which are used by millions of people in the world, as well as our activity in the field of M&A IT projects. It's nice that Russian companies are becoming visible in the global market of modern technologies," the company’s press service quoted Mail.Ru Head in Russia Boris Dobrodeyev.
Companies with a market value of $2-$10 bln are included in the rating, disclosing their financial performance over the past 7 years. The first place in the ranking was occupied by a UK-based company Rightmove that runs UK's largest online real estate portal and property website.