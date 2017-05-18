Ice-resistant platform for research work in Arctic to cost $100mln

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The construction of an ice-resistant platform for research work in the Arctic region will cost 6 bln rubles (more than $100 mln), Russian Minister of Natural Resources Sergei Donskoi said on Thursday.

"Working on an ice floe is dangerous and risky. The use of platforms is a modern approach that allows people to stay and carry out research work all the year round. The implementation of this project will mark major progress in our Arctic research," the minister said.

He said the project had already been presented to the Russian leadership.

"We are considering ways of financing this project," Donskoi said. "Six billion rubles is a big sum and we should also find a company to build this platform. We hope it will be made in Russia."

The minister said the project will become international.

"We will invite researchers from other countries," he said.