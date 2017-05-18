Back to Main page
Poland's oil company wants EU to oblige Gazprom to sell stakes in European gas storages

Business & Economy
May 18, 16:27 UTC+3 WARSAW

Earlier Poland’s PGNiG said the company wants the European Commission to fine Gazprom over violation of the anti-trust legislation

© Egor Aleev/TASS

WARSAW, May 18. /TASS/. Poland’s PGNiG will propose the European Commission to oblige Russian gas giant Gazprom to sell its stakes in the gas storage facilities and pipelines in Europe, head of the Polish company Piotr Wozniak told a press conference on Thursday.

He gave a press conference after his company had requested conducting an antitrust investigation against Gazprom.

Read also

Poland’s oil company wants European Commission to fine Gazprom

"Another condition is that Gazprom should sell shares in some of the companies, which own the infrastructure for storage and transit of gas in the EU," he said.

Wozniak also demanded that the time of using the capacities of the Nord Stream pipeline by Gazprom should be reduced to five years. He also suggested that "the crimes" of Gazprom should be counted starting from 2004.

Wozniak did not name the amount of fine the European Commission should set for the Russian company.

"We do not propose any amount (of the penalty - TASS). The European Commission should set it itself," he said.

Earlier speaking at that press conference Wozniak said that PGNiG wants the European Commission to fine Gazprom over violation of the anti-trust legislation and to create competitive conditions on the gas market. He said his company will submit its proposal to the European Commission on May 19.

