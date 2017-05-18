Back to Main page
Poland’s oil company wants European Commission to fine Gazprom

Business & Economy
May 18, 15:12 UTC+3 WARSAW

Poland’s PGNiG wants the European Commission to fine Russian gas giant Gazprom over violation of the anti-trust legislation

© EPA/Leszek Szymanski

WARSAW, May 18. /TASS/. Poland’s PGNiG wants the European Commission to fine Russian gas giant Gazprom over violation of the anti-trust legislation and to create competitive conditions on the gas market, head of the Polish company Piotr Woznyak told a press conference on Thursday.

"The European Commission should financially punish Gazprom and create competitive conditions on the gas market," Wozniak said.

Read also

Kiev court dismisses Gazprom’s appeal against $6.4 bln penalty

The Polish company accuses the Russian holding of "violating the anti-trust monopoly legislation for many years." Besides the financial penalty it also demands imposing additional obligations on the Russian company.

"The nature of Gazprom’s violations is long-term and serious. They have caused serious breakdown on the gas market in Central Europe. This implies competition on the gas market and financial losses of consumers," he said.

According to PGNiG’s statement, the company will submit its proposals before May 19. Mainly, PGNiG accuses Gazprom of market segmentation, overshooting of gas prices, making gas prices dependent on the control over the infrastructure.

The Polish company also finds that Gazprom should grant its clients the right for a single time determination of the price formula that would be linked with the prices on the competitive European markets. It also urges creation of a mechanism to check this price via the arbitration procedure.

"This will make prices marketable for consumers and won’t let Gazprom overshoot them," Wozniak told the press conference.

PGNiG also suggests that Gazprom should introduce changes to the "take or pay" procedure by reducing the current maximum level of obligatory gas intake under long term contracts for client from Central and Eastern Europe to the level of maximum 75%.

