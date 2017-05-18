Back to Main page
Russian rail operator asks China to boost Moscow-Kazan fast-speed rail project financing

Business & Economy
May 18, 14:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Russian Railways rail operator suggested that Chinese partners should increase the loan for building the Moscow-Kazan fast-speed rail link and cut the loan rate, Russian Railways Frist Vice-President Alexander Misharin said on Thursday.

"We have passed over our terms to them: to cut the interest rate and increase the loan value," he said.

