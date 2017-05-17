Anti-trust regulator to continue to monitor pricing for Apple's products in Russia

ST.PETERSBURG, May 17. /TASS/. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) will continue to monitor pricing for Apple's products in Russia, Deputy Head of the anti-trust regulator Andrei Tsarikovsky told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Earlier, the agency found the company guilty of coordinating prices for a number of iPhone models of the fifth and sixth generation.

"Yes, of course (we will keep track of pricing - TASS). We usually monitor such industries," he said.

Price fixing case

In August 2016, FAS launched an inspection regarding several Russian electronics retailers due to suspicions of price-fixing agreement in sales of the latest iPhone models. iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus prices set by retailers were slightly different against each other and those listed in the Apple’s press release dated September 28, 2015, which gave reasons to believe that retailers did not determine iPhone prices independently, FAS said.

The antitrust watchdog requested information from 16 retailers, among them Euroset, Eldorado, Svyaznoy, re:Store, Ozon.ru, Citilink, Media-Markt, Mobiland, Megafon and Vimpelcom (Beeline brand), as well as the official online Apple store.

The investigation revealed that the majority of resellers had set similar prices for iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus since the start of their official sales in Russia and maintained them for a certain period of time, FAS said. Similar situation was revealed with other iPhone models.

Apple denied accusations saying it does not force iPhone prices on retail networks. Resellers set their own prices for Apple products both in Russia and around the world, the company said.

Later, however, Apple chose for cooperation with FAS, admitted and removed the violation.

For violation of the company faces a fine of 1 to 5 million rubles ($17,570 -87,848). In addition, a fine of 40,000 to 50,000 rubles ($703-878) may be applied to company officials.

The administrative case of a fine for Apple will be considered on May 26.