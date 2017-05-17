Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Italy agree to expand cooperation on gas supplies

Business & Economy
May 17, 14:37 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Italian PM says talks with Putin ahead of G7 summit 'good opportunity'

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and Italy will be expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference following the talks with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday.

"We’ve discussed promising areas of cooperation, including energy," he said, adding that Russia covers 43% of Italy's demand for gas. According to President, the parties have agreed "to expand cooperation in the area further on."

Putin said he expects Italian companies to participate in projects on hydrocarbon production and diversification of Russian fuel supplies to Europe. "I mean the construction of new main gas pipelines, particularly on the southern route," he said.

Cooperation projects 

Rosneft and Eni S.p.A. entered into a Cooperation extension agreement in the areas of upstream, refining, marketing and trading during the visit of an Italian delegation to Russia. The document was signed by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.

"The parties will consider further expanding their international cooperation, including the Zohr project offshore Egypt, as well as the potential for joint supplies of refined products to the country," Rosneft said.

The document reinforces the previous agreements between the two companies, specifically in offshore to drill exploration wells as part of joint projects in the Black and Barents seas.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rosneft
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru
2
Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talks
3
Vladimir Putin: We are strong because we are right
4
Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — Putin
5
Press review: Deep State's crusade against Trump and Kiev's expanding blacklist
6
German foreign ministry concerned over Ukrainian sanctions on Russia
7
Total ban of Russian web sites to cost Ukraine $1 billion — expert
TOP STORIES
Реклама