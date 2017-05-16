Back to Main page
Rosneft can supply up to 10 bcm of gas to China annually — company’s CEO

Business & Economy
May 16, 23:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sechin also said that the completion of the deal on selling a stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz is expected in the coming months

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian state-run oil company Rosneft can supply up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas to China annually, according to the report of the company’s CEO Igor Sechin.

"The implementation of the project on incorporation of the Beijing Gas corporation into Verkhnechonneftegaz offers us great opportunities to develop cooperation on Rosneft’s gas supplies to China. Supplies of natural gas from this and other promising projects of the company in the region can total about 10 billion cubic meters per year," the report said.

Read also

Rosneft to increase oil products supplies to Turkey’s Demiroren Group

Sechin also said that the completion of the deal on selling a stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz is expected in the coming months.

According to the report, oil and gas condensate production in the east of Russia reached 68.7 million tonnes in 2016, which is a 39% increase over the past five years.

According to Rosneft CEO, in the coming years, the oil complex of the region will also show significant growth.

Oil & Gas
