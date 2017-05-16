Rosneft can supply up to 10 bcm of gas to China annually — company’s CEO

Russia’s Sharapova denied wildcard for 2017 French Open as she makes global comebackSport May 16, 21:09
Markus Ederer of German Foreign Ministry nominated new EU ambassador to RussiaWorld May 16, 20:14
US pauses unstoppable Russia at 2017 IIHF World Championship with 5-3 victorySport May 16, 19:43
Human rights chief concerned over scale of illegal migration in RussiaSociety & Culture May 16, 19:26
Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctionsBusiness & Economy May 16, 19:04
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic moveRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 16, 18:46
Kiev’s sanctions are aimed against Ukrainians themselves — YandexBusiness & Economy May 16, 18:21
More than 50 Baltic Fleet warships conduct maritime drills in Russia's westMilitary & Defense May 16, 18:11
Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022Business & Economy May 16, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian state-run oil company Rosneft can supply up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas to China annually, according to the report of the company’s CEO Igor Sechin.
"The implementation of the project on incorporation of the Beijing Gas corporation into Verkhnechonneftegaz offers us great opportunities to develop cooperation on Rosneft’s gas supplies to China. Supplies of natural gas from this and other promising projects of the company in the region can total about 10 billion cubic meters per year," the report said.
Sechin also said that the completion of the deal on selling a stake in Verkhnechonskneftegaz is expected in the coming months.
According to the report, oil and gas condensate production in the east of Russia reached 68.7 million tonnes in 2016, which is a 39% increase over the past five years.
According to Rosneft CEO, in the coming years, the oil complex of the region will also show significant growth.