Rosneft to grant Chinese partners opportunities to expand cooperation in offshore zone

Business & Economy
May 16, 21:19 UTC+3
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Rosneft is ready to provide Chinese partners with additional opportunities to significantly expand cooperation on projects to develop offshore oil and gas fields, according to the report by the company’s CEO Igor Sechin.

"Great prospects are also linked with exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the regions of Eastern Siberia, which are close to China, in Yakutia and in the Sea of Okhotsk," the report said.

