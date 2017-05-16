Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom builds 745 km of Power of Siberia gas pipeline as of May 16

Business & Economy
May 16, 17:52 UTC+3

The Power of Siberia pipeline’s total length will be 3,000 km

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia may start from 2019 to 2021 — Gazprom

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Gazprom has built 745 km of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline by now, the company reported referring to the speech of CEO Alexei Miller at the Belt and Road forum in Beijing

"As of May 16, 745 km have been built, welding work has been completed at 1,009 km of pipe," according to the company’s statement.

The Power of Siberia pipeline’s total length will be 3,000 km.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Gazprom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian missile cruiser arrives in Singapore
2
Lavrov briefed Putin on his meeting with Trump
3
Ukraine’s parliament outlaws Russian military valor symbol
4
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
5
Trump defends right to share facts about war on terror with Russia
6
Russian Defense Ministry blocks WannaCry ransomware attack — source
7
Russia is developing artificial intelligence for military and civilian drones
TOP STORIES
Реклама