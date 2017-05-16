Gazprom builds 745 km of Power of Siberia gas pipeline as of May 16

Russian scientists learn how to ‘squeeze’ more disease-fighting nutrients from grapesScience & Space May 16, 17:47
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Gazprom has built 745 km of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline by now, the company reported referring to the speech of CEO Alexei Miller at the Belt and Road forum in Beijing
"As of May 16, 745 km have been built, welding work has been completed at 1,009 km of pipe," according to the company’s statement.
The Power of Siberia pipeline’s total length will be 3,000 km.