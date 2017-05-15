Back to Main page
Russia's Finance Ministry presents its crude export duty forecast

Business & Economy
May 15, 17:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Crude export duty will be slashed by $4 to $80 per tonne starting June 1, 2017, according to the documents released by Russia’s Finance Ministry on Monday.

Currently, Russia’s crude export duty stands at $84 per tonne.

The average price for Urals crude oil amounted to $48.20889 per barrel, or $351.9 per tonne, in the period between April 15 and May 14.

