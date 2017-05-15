Putin says ruble’s exchange rate must not be artificially regulated

Putin sees promising outlook for extension of oil production cap dealBusiness & Economy May 15, 13:41
BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. The ruble’s exchange rate must not be artificially regulated, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference on Monday, adding that the Central Bank takes balanced and correct steps in this area.
"Nothing should be done artificially, and in this respect I agree with the policy of the Bank of Russia. Its policy and position rest on a set of various but extremely important components for the country’s economy. The reality is that the Bank of Russia has taken balanced and correct steps," he said when asked whether it is necessary to artificially restrain the ruble’s appreciation.