Russia's Gazprom, China's CNPC to expand cooperation

Business & Economy
May 15, 9:59 updated at: May 15, 10:00 UTC+3
MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom Aleksei Miller and Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Wang Yilin have signed papers on expansion of cooperation between the countries in the areas of underground gas storage, power industry and road infrastructure, Gazprom reported Monday.

