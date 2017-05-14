Putin notes growing Russia-Greece trade

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and Greece expanded by 80% in the first two months of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"There are some positive trends in the trade volume, which increased by more than four percent last year. And in the first two months of this year, it expanded by 80% Our trade with European Union countries increased by 43% as a whole," Putin said at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Good bilateral projects are on the Russia-Greece agenda. Unfortunately, "they are in a frozen state so far but they have good prospects for their development," the Russian leader said.

On his part, Tsipras said that considerable progress had been achieved in Russian-Greek relations but still there were many open questions that had to be discussed.

"It is most important to discuss our positive trends in bilateral trade and the situation in the region as a whole," the Greek prime minister said.

The inflow of Russian tourists in Greece is also increasing, Tsipras said.