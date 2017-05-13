OPEC, non-OPEC states to discuss extending oil output cut deal - Russian energy minister

US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — ZakharovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 13, 14:11
MOSCOW, May 13./TASS/. OPEC and 11 oil-producing countries that are not members of the oil cartel, will discuss extending a deal to cut oil output by at least half-a-year at a meeting in Vienna on May 24-25, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Saturday.
"I think we will most likely be discussing at least half-a-year and maybe a longer period," he said.
On December 10, 2016, OPEC and 11 non-OPEC countries signed an agreement on joint reduction of oil output, agreeing to cut their combined output in the first half of 2017 by 1.8 billion barrels a day. Azerbaijan, Bahrein, Brunei, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, the Republic of Sudan and South Sudan are the non-OPEC countries agreeing to cut their oil output to boost prices.