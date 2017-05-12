Chinese diplomat comments on Silk Road Economic Belt project's first results

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Much has already been achieved under the Silk Road Economic Belt project, which has been developing dynamically, China’s Ambassador to Russia Li Hui said on Friday.

"Achievements in the implementation of the Belt and Road initiative have exceeded all expectations demonstrating high dynamics and brilliant prospects," he said. "Over the past three years, cooperation under the Belt and Road project has been sustainably developing. More than 100 countries and international organizations have joined this initiative. Notably, more than 40 countries and international organizations have signed cooperation agreements with China."

According to the Chinese ambassador, investments from Chinese companies to the countries located along the Belt and Road route have exceeded 49.3 billion U.S. dollars. "A total of 56 zones of foreign trade-and-economic cooperation have been set up in 20 countries. Cumulative investment into these zones reach 17.9 billion U.S. dollars, which made it possible for the host countries to create 163,000 new jobs and receive 960 million U.S. dollars in taxes," he said.

Li Hui noted that much has been achieved in linking the Belt and Road initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union. "In the past two years, China has been maintaining close relations with the Eurasian Economic Commission. A lot of preliminary work has been done. Not long ago, the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council endorsed the official launch of talks with China and a program of further cooperation on linking the Belt and Road construction and the Eurasian Economic Union," he said.

"China hopes for constructive cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union, harmonization of trade and investment cooperation," he said, adding that Russia is seen as a major link between the Belt and Road initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union.