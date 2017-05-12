Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to talk cost-effective transport routes at China’s ‘Silk Road’ summit

Business & Economy
May 12, 17:01 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin will present the Russian vision of the prospects for the economic development in Eurasia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will offer concrete initiatives to build the shortest cost-effective transport route at the upcoming Belt and Road Forum in Beijing (May 14-15), Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Read also

Putin says Russia, China maintain relations at 'unprecedentedly high level'

"Our president, together with the Chinese leader and the UN Secretary General will speak at the opening ceremony of the forum (May 14). Vladimir Putin will present Russia’s vision of the prospects for economic development in Eurasia and propose a number of concrete initiatives to build the shortest cost-effective and efficient transport routes through the territory of Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union for the delivery of goods from the Atlantic to the Pacific," Ushakov said.

"During the forum, our president will hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Besides, the president will also meet with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang. Bilateral meetings with President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras have been agreed upon. Several other meetings are currently under consideration, in addition, there will be some so-called meetings ‘on foot’," the Russian presidential aide said.

"In the context of promoting the Russian initiative to strengthen interconnection of the Asian Pacific countries in energy sector, this initiative was launched at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in 2016. The partners will be invited to implement a unique joint project - that is, to create the Asian energy ring that could unite the energy systems of Russia, China, the Republic of Korea, Japan and, perhaps other countries as well," Ushakov said.

The Russian leader will touch upon transport infrastructure development during one the round table sessions, the official said.

"Our president will talk about large-scale programs for the modernization of the Baikal-Amur, the Trans-Siberian main lines, expansion of the ports' capacities in the Far East, as well as what resources our country is investing in the development of the Northern Sea Route, which in the future may become a key link between the European And the Asia-Pacific markets," Ushakov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US heavy drone spotted over Black Sea — source
2
Putin to talk cost-effective transport routes at China’s ‘Silk Road’ summit
3
TASS photographer calls on US journalists to preserve dignity
4
This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov meeting, Putin hits the ice and Russia's Victory Parade
5
Quick solutions in Russian-US relations unlikely due to Obama legacy — Kremlin aide
6
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
7
Putin expects reconstruction of Bethlehem’s Old City to increase tourist flow
TOP STORIES
Реклама