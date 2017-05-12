UN Secretary General, Chancellor of Austria to take part in SPIEF-2017

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Austria’s Chancellor Christian Kern will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

He added that President Vladimir Putin’s agenda at the coming forum is expected to be "very extensive and interesting," noting that details will be reported later.

Peskov recalled that, as previously reported, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will take part in the forum as well.

"The UN Secretary General Guterres, other foreign representatives will also be at the forum, and Federal Chancellor of the Austrian republic Christian Kern, will take part in the SPIEF," the Kremlin spokesman said.

SPIEF-2017 will be held in the Russian northern capital on June 1-3.

Christian Kern became head of the federal government of Austria in May 2016, taking over Chancellor Werner Faymann. Kern is also the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Austria, which currently forms with the conservative Austrian People's Party the coalition government of the republic.