OPEC upgrades Russia’s 2017 oil production outlook

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. OPEC has upgraded Russia’s oil production outlook for this year by 2,000 barrels per day versus its previous estimate to 11.16 mln barrels per day, according to the Monthly Oil Market Report released on Thursday.

Previously this year’s average daily crude oil production was expected at the level of 11.14 mln barrels.

In April, Russia’s daily production of oil and condensate totaled 11.18 mln barrels, which is a 100,000 barrels per day decrease compared with Q1 2017. Russia’s net oil production amounted to 10.39 mln barrels, which is also a 100,000 barrels decrease compared with the first quarter of this year, the report said.

The OPEC deal

Eleven OPEC countries participating in the oil output reduction agreement reduced production in April 2017 by 1.09 mln barrels against October 2016, taken as the base level, to 29.674 mln barrels per day (bpd), according to the Monthly Oil Market Report of the Cartel (in comparison with the updated indicators of the November report).

In October, 11 countries participating in the agreement produced 30.769 mln bpd.

Thus, Saudi Arabia reduced production by 612,000 barrels to 9.954 mln barrels, having fulfilled its quota by 131% (468,000 barrels). Iraq, the second largest producer after Saudi Arabia, cut production by 198,000 barrels to 4.373 mln barrels (quota of 210,000 barrels, 94%). The United Arab Emirates reduced production in April by 226,000 barrels to 2.842 mln barrels (quota - 139,000 barrels, 162%).

Venezuela in April reduced production by 116,000 barrels to 1.956 mln bpd (quota - 95,000 barrels, completed by 122%). Iran under the terms of the agreement can increase the average daily production by 90,000 barrels, increased oil production in April to 3.759 mln barrels or 50,000 barrels from the October level.

OPEC has raised the world oil demand forecast for this year by 60,000 barrels per day versus its previous outlook. The world demand for oil will amount to 96.38 mln barrels per day in 2017 versus 96.32 mln barrels per day projected previously, the organization said.

Meanwhile, the oil cartel maintained its estimate of this year’s world demand growth at 1.27 mln barrels per day.

Russia participates in the oil output reduction deal, pledging to reduce production by 300,000 barrels per day starting from January 1, 2017, to the level of October 2016, or by 2.7%. In March, Russia reduced oil production by 202,300 barrels per day to 11.046 mln barrels, thus fulfilling 67% of the reduction quota. Russia will reach the full quota for reduction by the end of April, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier.

In March, OPEC fulfilled 106% of the planned quota of 1.2 mln barrels.

At a meeting in Vienna on May 24-25, OPEC and Russia will hold official negotiations on the extension of the deal for another six months. To date, most cartel countries have expressed their support for the prolongation of the agreement.