Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ex-head of Rusnano corporation released from house arrest — lawyers

Business & Economy
May 11, 8:56 UTC+3

Former financial director of the corporation has been also released from a detention facility, according to the lawyers

Share
1 pages in this article
Leonid Melamed

Leonid Melamed

© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Former head of Russia’s nanotechnologies state corporation Rusnano Leonid Melamed, accused of embezzling more than 220 million rubles ($3.8mln at current exchange rate), has been released from house arrest, lawyers said on Thursday.

Former financial director of the corporation Svyatoslav Ponurov has been also freed from a detention facility, the lawyers confirmed.

"We confirm that late on May 10 Melamed was released from house arrest and Ponurov was freed from detention," lawyer for Melamed Ruslan Kozhura and lawyer Alexander Asnis, who represents the interests of Rusnano, said.

Read also

Investigators complete studying embezzlement case of former Rusnano head Melamed

Rusnano top officials suspected of defalcation

Law enforcement agencies carry out search at Rusnano office

Kremlin has no information about searches in Rusnano offices

Rusnano says it has no business ties with Clinton’s campaign chairman

"We know that the Prosecutor-General’s Office has not issued an indictment and has not submitted the case to the court, and the limit for holding the defendants under house arrest and in custody has expired," they said.

In July 2015, Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over embezzlement of 220 million rubles in Rusnano against the corporation’s former leadership - Melamed, his deputy Andrei Malyshev and financial director Svyatoslav Ponurov. On July 3, 2016, Melamed by the decision of Moscow’s Basmanny Court was placed under house arrest. Ponurov was arrested and Malyshev, who has been undergoing medical treatment abroad for a long time, was arrested in absentia and put on the international wanted list.

Investigators said Melamed, co-owner of the Alemar investment group, ensured a conclusion a contract between this company and the state corporation on providing consultative services in 2008 and 2009. According to investigators, Alemar’s former staff members Malyshev and Ponurov later joined the corporation and transferred more than 220 million rubles illegally. Melamed did not admit his guilt. Rusnano also said Melamed and other defendants were not guilty and the corporation did not bear any losses due to Melamed’s actions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rusnano
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
2
China’s president to visit Russia in early July — Russian ambassador
3
Putin and Trump to meet in Hamburg in July
4
Putin-led ‘Hockey Legends’ team crushes Night League squad 17:6 in gala match
5
Diplomat confirms Russia’s readiness to facilitate political process in Libya
6
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
7
Russia’s lower house to consider Deputy FM Antonov for ambassador to US — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама