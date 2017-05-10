Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian black caviar is no longer recognizable brand on global market, official says

Business & Economy
May 10, 20:36 UTC+3 RABAT
Share
1 pages in this article

RABAT, May 10 /TASS/. Russian black caviar is no longer such a recognizable brand on the international market as in the times of the USSR, Russia’s Deputy Agriculture Minister and head of the Federal Agency for Fishery Ilya Shestakov told TASS.

Earlier this month, the Russian official took part in the 2nd Session of the Russian-Moroccan Commission on Fisheries, which was held in the Moroccan capital of Rabat.

"Unfortunately, now the world market of black caviar is associated with Russia only by intuition, we have to win back foreign markets. Of course, we export a small volume, but in general, Russian caviar is no longer such a recognizable brand on the international market as in the times of the USSR," he said.

Read also

Astrakhan’s caviar production sees 14-fold surge in five years

Speaking of why it happened, Shestakov said that "Russia has not been engaged in promoting black caviar for a long time."

"At the same time, our colleagues from other countries began to produce aquaculture products. Iran, European countries are working intensively on the market of sturgeon caviar. There has been a big growth in production in China," the head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Fishery said.

"The volumes of Russian exports are not so huge: about 6.7 tonnes in the past year and in 2015. As for production in Russia, its volume is still growing: according to the results of 2016, the increase was 5%, Russian sturgeon farmers produced more than 44 tonnes of caviar. We do not consider this segment to be a priority, but in terms of branding, it is really interesting and should remain so," he said.

"Of course, we support, grant subsidies to factories that are involved in sturgeon farming. Another issue is that it is necessary to help legal producers by limiting the turnover of illegal products: caviar produced by legal fisheries and poachers are actually competing on the market. We expect the growth in domestic production to continue, but it is needless to say that this will be some kind of a driver for the fishing industry," Shestakov concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
2
Putin-led ‘Hockey Legends’ team crushes Night League squad 17:6 in gala match
3
Putin and Trump to meet in Hamburg in July
4
Russian top diplomat says Trump team members are 'people of action'
5
Russia's top diplomat surprised by US reporter's question about ex-FBI director
6
Trump and Lavrov meet in Washington
7
Trump confident things will work fine between US, Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама