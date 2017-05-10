Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia creates enhanced security zones at nuclear power plants

Business & Economy
May 10, 12:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian expert urges to tighten security at civilian nuclear facilities

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Cabinet of Ministers has created special security zones at nuclear power plants to enhance their anti-terrorist protection. The resolution was published on the government’s legal information Internet portal.

Such security zones are established at nuclear power facilities of the nuclear power concern Rosenergoatom, including nuclear reactors, waste storages, radiation sources and nuclear materials storages in the Saratov, Sverdlovsk, Tver, Murmansk, Kursk, Leningrad, Voronezh, Rostov and Smolensk regions and the Chukotka autonomous area.

As follows from the resolution, the list includes all of Russia’s ten nuclear power plants, as well as nuclear reactors of Rosenergoatom’s affiliates Experimental and Demonstration Engineering Center for Withdrawal from Operation in the Voronezh Region and the Directorate for the Construction and Operation of Floating Nuclear Power Plants in the Chukotka Autonomous Area, nuclear reactors and radioactive waste storage facilities of the A. P. Aleksandrov Technological Research Institute in the Leningrad Region, the state unitarian enterprise of the nuclear powered fleet in Murmansk and the Novosibirsk Plant of Chemical Concentrates.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nuclear energy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess figure
2
Putin takes part in ‘Immortal Regiment’ march
3
Lavrov stresses Putin-Trump phone talks ‘devoid of anything artificial’
4
Russia creates enhanced security zones at nuclear power plants
5
Russian troops to receive advanced satellite communications vehicles
6
Lavrov says Russian-US summit needed for concrete results, not for sensation
7
Russian hockey squad hammers Italy 10-1 at 2017 IIHF World Championship
TOP STORIES
Реклама