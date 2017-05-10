Russia creates enhanced security zones at nuclear power plants

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Cabinet of Ministers has created special security zones at nuclear power plants to enhance their anti-terrorist protection. The resolution was published on the government’s legal information Internet portal.

Such security zones are established at nuclear power facilities of the nuclear power concern Rosenergoatom, including nuclear reactors, waste storages, radiation sources and nuclear materials storages in the Saratov, Sverdlovsk, Tver, Murmansk, Kursk, Leningrad, Voronezh, Rostov and Smolensk regions and the Chukotka autonomous area.

As follows from the resolution, the list includes all of Russia’s ten nuclear power plants, as well as nuclear reactors of Rosenergoatom’s affiliates Experimental and Demonstration Engineering Center for Withdrawal from Operation in the Voronezh Region and the Directorate for the Construction and Operation of Floating Nuclear Power Plants in the Chukotka Autonomous Area, nuclear reactors and radioactive waste storage facilities of the A. P. Aleksandrov Technological Research Institute in the Leningrad Region, the state unitarian enterprise of the nuclear powered fleet in Murmansk and the Novosibirsk Plant of Chemical Concentrates.