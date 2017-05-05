Russian aviation watchdog comments on possible restriction of charters to Turkey

Full house expected at Russia-Sweden opener at 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 05, 17:09
MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Possible introduction of a restriction on charter flights from Russia to Turkey will only pertain to flights from Moscow to Antalya, the Russian Federal Service for Civil Aviation (Rosaviatsiya) said in its telegram (its text is available with TASS).
"Attention Russian airlines… Possible restriction of charter flights will be related to flights from Moscow to Antalya airport of the Republic of Turkey," the telegram says. The telegram is signed by deputy head of Rosaviatsiya Oleg Kim.
Rosaviatsiya will revoke the telegram it sent out to airlines earlier to alert them on a possible suspension of chartered flights to Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters earlier after the completion of Russian-Turkish talks.
The Russian civil aviation regulator dispatched the warning about a possible suspension of chartered flights to Turkey for political considerations at the beginning of April.
Chartered flights between Russia and Turkey were suspended the previous time from November 2015 through to August 2016 in the wake of an attack by the Turkish Air Force on the Sukhoi-24 bomber jet of the Russian Aerospace Force in the Syrian airspace. The bomber was engaged in the Russian antiterrorist operation in Syria.