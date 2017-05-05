Russia’s representative reelected IPA committee head

MAROPENG, May 5. /TASS/. Director of Corporate Security Department in Russia’s mining and metals company Norilsk Nickel Roman Gudov was elected on Thursday as the chairman of the Security Committee of the International Platinum Group Metals Association (IPA SecCom), TASS reports. This is the fifth time in a row when the company’s representative is reelected to this office.

"The main task is to protect mining companies, strengthen security of product supply chains and ultimately counter organized criminal groups involved in thefts of ore that is later directed overseas for concentration using forged documents," Gudov said.

Norilsk Nickel put forward a proposal to IPA SecCom members to approve a code of conduct in the information security sphere, the official said. In particular, it is proposed to thoroughly identify new vendors and verify the origin of materials in the risk category, Gudov added.

The IPA comprises leading global producers and processors of platinum, palladium, iridium, rhodium, osmium, and ruthenium.