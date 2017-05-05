Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s representative reelected IPA committee head

Business & Economy
May 05, 10:14 UTC+3 MAROPENG
Share
1 pages in this article

MAROPENG, May 5. /TASS/. Director of Corporate Security Department in Russia’s mining and metals company Norilsk Nickel Roman Gudov was elected on Thursday as the chairman of the Security Committee of the International Platinum Group Metals Association (IPA SecCom), TASS reports. This is the fifth time in a row when the company’s representative is reelected to this office.

Read also

Russia's Norilsk Nickel to invest $14 mln into machinery upgrade of Arctic mine

Norilsk Nickel and Siberian University open R&D center in Siberia

Norilsk Nickel’s biggest asset could be ‘gold mine’ for Transbaikal’s economy

Norilsk Nickel to invest about $6 bln in development until 2018

Norilsk Nickel intends to make life for industrial cities in Russia easier

"The main task is to protect mining companies, strengthen security of product supply chains and ultimately counter organized criminal groups involved in thefts of ore that is later directed overseas for concentration using forged documents," Gudov said.

Norilsk Nickel put forward a proposal to IPA SecCom members to approve a code of conduct in the information security sphere, the official said. In particular, it is proposed to thoroughly identify new vendors and verify the origin of materials in the risk category, Gudov added.

The IPA comprises leading global producers and processors of platinum, palladium, iridium, rhodium, osmium, and ruthenium.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
De-escalation zones in Syria to be closed for US-led coalition’s aviation, diplomat says
2
Russian bombers flew over neutral waters along Aleutian Islands
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry rejects reports of secret equipment lifting from sunken ship
4
UN chief ‘encouraged’ by agreement on de-escalation zones in Syria
5
Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes along Turkish Stream’s sea route
6
Over 440 companies from 28 countries apply for MAKS’2017 aerospace show
7
Russia’s representative reelected IPA committee head
TOP STORIES
Реклама