Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian NPPs increased electricity generation by 8.9% year-on-year in April

Business & Economy
May 04, 20:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Thirty five power units with the installed capacity of 27.9 GW are currently in service at ten Russian nuclear power plants

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Electricity generation by nuclear power plants (NPP) grew by 8.9% year-on-year to 16 bln kWh in April 2017, Russian operator of NPPs Rosenergoatom said on Thursday.

Installed capacity utilization factor has been 88.9% from the year beginning, the company said.

The electricity generation target for Russian NPPs is approved as 199.8 bln kWh in 2017. Russian NPPs are currently producing about 18.3% of total national electric power generation.

Rosenergoatom comprises all ten Russian nuclear power plants and companies supporting operations of the generating company.

Thirty five power units with the installed capacity of 27.9 GW are currently in service at ten Russian nuclear power plants.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes along Turkish Stream’s sea route
2
Russian diplomat blasts energy blockade of Crimea as 'act of terrorism'
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry rejects reports of secret equipment lifting from sunken ship
4
Russia to do utmost to ensure no-fly regime in Syrian de-escalation zones
5
Russia ready to extend oil production cut agreement with OPEC — minister
6
Three reportedly dead in helicopter crash in Russia's Bashkortostan
7
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
TOP STORIES
Реклама