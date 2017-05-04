Russian NPPs increased electricity generation by 8.9% year-on-year in April

World’s governing basketball body green-lights players to wear hijabs at gamesSport May 04, 19:21
MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Electricity generation by nuclear power plants (NPP) grew by 8.9% year-on-year to 16 bln kWh in April 2017, Russian operator of NPPs Rosenergoatom said on Thursday.
Installed capacity utilization factor has been 88.9% from the year beginning, the company said.
The electricity generation target for Russian NPPs is approved as 199.8 bln kWh in 2017. Russian NPPs are currently producing about 18.3% of total national electric power generation.
Rosenergoatom comprises all ten Russian nuclear power plants and companies supporting operations of the generating company.
Thirty five power units with the installed capacity of 27.9 GW are currently in service at ten Russian nuclear power plants.