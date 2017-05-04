Flight tests of Russia’s new medium-haul airliner to start in several weeks

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The flight tests of Russia’s medium-haul airliner MC-21 will start in several weeks, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

"This will happen soon, this year. This is a matter of weeks," the minister said.

The MC-21’s first flight will take place in several weeks, Manturov said.

"The first flight also means flight tests. That is why, the first flight means the beginning of tests," the industry minister said.

The Irkut Aircraft Corporation, the MC-21 plane’s developer and manufacturer, earlier told TASS that the first airliner left the final assembly workshop in late April. The plane is now being prepared for the first test flight.

The MC-21 is the family of short-and medium-haul narrow-body airliners intended to replace Tupolev Tu-134 and Tu-154 planes and also their Western rivals.