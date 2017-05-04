Russia works with other countries on oil production cut deal

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian authorities have not yet decided on potential extension of the agreement with OPEC and non-OPEC countries on oil production limiting for the second half of the year. At the same time, Russia continues talk with other countries on this issue, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Russia is currently holding talks with partners on this topic," the official said. "As soon as they are completed, relevant information will be provided," Peskov said.