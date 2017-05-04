Back to Main page
Russian university launches English-language master’s program on Arctic biodiversity

Business & Economy
May 04, 11:25 UTC+3 TOMSK

The new program consists of 23 courses

TOMSK, May 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Tomsk State University (TSU) has launched an English-language master’s program on biodiversity, within which Russian and foreign students will explore the biodiversity of Siberia and the Arctic region, the university’s press service reported on Thursday.

"The Biodiversity educational program will be conducted primarily on the vast expanses of Siberia and the Arctic region, which are attractive due to their unique biological diversity. Graduate students will have an opportunity to acquire firsthand knowledge not only by attending lectures at the university but also by working at its research stations, for example, Aktru and Kaibasoso, which are part of the INTERACT International Arctic Monitoring System," the press service quotes Danil Vorobyov, Director of the Tomsk University Biological Institute, as saying.

The new program led by Italian scientist and member of the TSU BioClimLand Center, Roberto Gatti, includes 23 courses taught by Russian and foreign scientists. One of them is 2007 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Coordinator of the ScanNet-InterAct circumpolar network of Arctic and high-altitude stations, Terry Callaghan. A source in the university’s press service noted talking to a TASS correspondent that he will give lectures at Tomsk State University and at the summer school at the Aktru station.

The first team this year will consist of 10 Russian and foreign students. Five Russian students will get government funding for their tuition. The graduates will receive a master’s degree in biology.

