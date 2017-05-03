US Federal Reserve System keeps base interest rate at 0.75-1%

Russia's EU envoy stresses Moscow does not meddle in French presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 21:54
WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. The US Federal Reserve System acting as the national central bank has kept the base interest rate at 0.75-1%, the regulator said on Wednesday after the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.
The regulator raised the base interest rate by 25 basis points to its current level at the previous meeting held in March of this year.
The Federal Reserve plans two more increases of the base interest rate this year, the US regulator said earlier.