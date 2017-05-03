Back to Main page
Moscow to revoke telegram on possible restrictions of Turkey-bound chartered flights

Business & Economy
May 03, 20:44 UTC+3 SOCHI

Chartered flights between Russia and Turkey were suspended the previous time from November 2015 through to August 2016

SOCHI, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Federal Service for Civil Aviation (Rosaviatsiya) will revoke the telegram it sent out to airlines earlier to alert them to a possible suspension of chartered flights to Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters upon the completion of Russian-Turkish talks.

Read also

Putin-Erdogan meeting round-up

"It (the warning) will be revoked, since we can see the situation in Turkey is normalizing and the risks are decreasing," he said. "Still I'd like to repeat this decision should reflect the general background of our relationship. We must see encouraging signs in all the aspects of our economic relations.

"Today we heard the President's instruction to do everything quickly," he said when a reporter asked him about the prospects for revoking the telegram.

Rosaviatsiya dispatched the warning about a possible suspension of chartered flights to Turkey for political considerations at the beginning of April.

Chartered flights between Russia and Turkey were suspended the previous time from November 2015 through to August 2016 in the wake of an attack by the Turkish Air Force on the Sukhoi-24 bomber jet of the Russian Aerospace Force in the Syrian airspace. The bomber was engaged in the Russian antiterrorist operation in Syria.

