Novatek, Linde sign license agreement on gas liquefaction technology

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Novatek inked a license agreement with Linde AG on acquisition of a natural gas liquefaction technology for the Arctic LNG-2 project, the Russian natural gas producer said on Wednesday.

The company has also signed framework agreement on strategic cooperation with Technip, Linde AG and NIPIgaz setting forth cooperation conditions in engineering and implementation of future LNG projects of Novatek.