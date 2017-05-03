Back to Main page
Kola nuclear power plant in north Russia generates 21% more electricity in April

Business & Economy
May 03, 16:36 UTC+3 MURMANSK
1 pages in this article

MURMANSK, May 3. /TASS/. The Kola Nuclear Power Plant in north Russia generated 21% more electricity in April 2017 from the same period last year, the NPP’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"In April 2017, the Kola NPP generated 804.6 million kWh of electricity or 142.4 million kWh more than in April 2016," the press office reported.

This result was achieved despite dispatch restrictions related to problems in the power grids in Karelia, due to which one of the NPP’s power units had to be switched off. Currently, Kola NPP power units 1, 2, 3 and 4 are in operation, the press office said.

In compliance with the dispatch schedule, the Kola NPP currently operates at a capacity of 1,100 MW. Since the beginning of the year, it has generated 3 933 million kWh or 359.6 million kWh more than in 2016. The NPP has generated over 403 billion kWh since it was launched into operation.

According to the NPP’s data, the radiation background around the station and within the 30-km observation area does not differ from natural background levels. The radiation background around the NPP is within the range of 0.08-0.10 microsieverts per hour.

The Kola NPP is located 200 km south of Murmansk on the bank of Lake Imandra. It generates about 60% of electricity for the Murmansk Region. The NPP operates four power units with a capacity of 440 MW each. The Kola NPP supplies electricity to the Murmansk Region and the Republic of Karelia.

Show more
Реклама