World Bank decides to grant $150 mln loan to Ukraine - source

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. The World Bank (WB) has decided to grant a new loan worth $150 mln to Ukraine, a source in the bank told TASS.
The decision was made at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the organization on Tuesday, the source said.
The loan will be granted to Ukraine’s Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) under the sovereign guarantees of Kiev.
Earlier, Ukreximbank reported that the purpose of this project is to widen the access to long-term financing for "export-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises".
Initially, it was expected that the project would be approved without discussion on March 31. But later the World Bank’s management chose found it necessary to consider the new loan at a meeting of the Board of Directors.