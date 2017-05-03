Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

World Bank decides to grant $150 mln loan to Ukraine - source

Business & Economy
May 03, 3:31 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The loan will be granted to Ukraine’s Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) under the sovereign guarantees of Kiev

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. The World Bank (WB) has decided to grant a new loan worth $150 mln to Ukraine, a source in the bank told TASS.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the organization on Tuesday, the source said.

The loan will be granted to Ukraine’s Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) under the sovereign guarantees of Kiev.

Earlier, Ukreximbank reported that the purpose of this project is to widen the access to long-term financing for "export-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises".

Initially, it was expected that the project would be approved without discussion on March 31. But later the World Bank’s management chose found it necessary to consider the new loan at a meeting of the Board of Directors.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
2
Merkel-Putin meeting round-up
3
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia
4
Russian Defense Ministry: USSR never exported HAB-250 bombs
5
Russian military advisor killed in Syria
6
Putin and Trump stress importance of anti-terrorism cooperation
7
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
TOP STORIES
Реклама