Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian national reinsurer receives first ACRA rating on insurance market

Business & Economy
May 02, 21:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The credit rating assigned to the reinsurer "is based on its very strong business and financial profiles coupled with high-quality management"

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

‘Big Three’ rating agencies file documents for registration of Russian branches

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Russian Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) assigned the AAA (RU) credit rating with the stable outlook to the Russian National Reinsurance Company (RNRC), press service of the reinsurer said on Tuesday. The decision was made on April 28, the company said.

The credit rating assigned to the reinsurer "is based on its very strong business and financial profiles coupled with high-quality management," ACRA said in its press release. This is the first public rating assigned by ACRA on the insurance market, Director of the Financial Institutions Ratings Group Alexei Bredikhin told TASS on Tuesday. "Several other projects are in progress," he added.

RNRC is a wholly-owned reinsuring subsidiary of the Bank of Russia established in 2016 for protection of risks of clients hit by international sanctions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry: USSR never exported HAB-250 bombs
2
Kremlin comments on Putin-Merkel talks
3
Putin and Trump hold phone conversation
4
History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015
5
Merkel-Putin meeting round-up
6
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
7
Russia’s Reserve Fund up 2% in April
TOP STORIES
Реклама