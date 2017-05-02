Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog to consider case on iPhone price fixing on May 26

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) will try an administrative case against Apple Rus LLC, a Russian affiliate of US-based Apple corporation, on May 26, press service of the regulator told TASS on Tuesday.

FAS earlier recognized the company as liable to price fixing for certain iPhone models of the fifth and the sixth generations. The regulator opened an administrative case against the Russian subsidiary of the US corporation in connection therewith on April 27.

The company faces a fine from 1 mln to 5 mln rubles ($17,540-$87,700) for the violation. Furthermore, company’s officials may be subject to a fine of 40-50 thousand rubles ($701.6-$877) or disqualification for the term up to three years.

The Commission of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia has found Apple Rus responsible for fixing prices for a number of iPhone models of the fifth and sixth series, Deputy Head of the regulator Andrei Tsarikovsky said on March 14 during the consideration of the case