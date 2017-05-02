Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Reserve Fund up 2% in April

Business & Economy
May 02, 20:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Reserve Fund rose 2% to 931.3 bln rubles ($16.3 bln) and the National Wealth Fund (NWF) added 1.4% and grew to 4.2 trillion rubles ($73.7 bln) in April 2017, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Reserve Fund declined in March 2017 by 2% to 913 bln rubles ($16 bln) and the NWF dropped 1.7% to 4.1 trillion rubles ($71.9 bln).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s cutting-edge shipborne helicopters complete first stage of trials
2
Kremlin comments on Putin-Merkel talks
3
Merkel-Putin meeting round-up
4
Crimea's spectacular coast awaits summer vacationers
5
Germany remains Russia's leading partner — Putin
6
Russia’s Reserve Fund up 2% in April
7
Russia to upgrade parachute for Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ combat outfit
TOP STORIES
Реклама