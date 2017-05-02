Russia’s Reserve Fund up 2% in April

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Reserve Fund rose 2% to 931.3 bln rubles ($16.3 bln) and the National Wealth Fund (NWF) added 1.4% and grew to 4.2 trillion rubles ($73.7 bln) in April 2017, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Reserve Fund declined in March 2017 by 2% to 913 bln rubles ($16 bln) and the NWF dropped 1.7% to 4.1 trillion rubles ($71.9 bln).