Russia’s Reserve Fund up 2% in April

Russia’s cutting-edge shipborne helicopters complete first stage of trialsMilitary & Defense May 02, 20:14
Kremlin comments on Putin-Merkel talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 02, 19:34
History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015World May 02, 18:54
Russia's GDP growth may reach 2.7% in 2018 — former finance ministerBusiness & Economy May 02, 18:35
Crimea's spectacular coast awaits summer vacationersSociety & Culture May 02, 18:33
Kremlin confirms Putin plans to meet with Italian PM on May 17Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 02, 18:17
Over 300,000 tickets sold for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport May 02, 17:57
Germany remains Russia's leading partner — PutinBusiness & Economy May 02, 17:40
Putin stresses world 'has no right' to forget tragedies such as the 2014 Odessa massacreWorld May 02, 16:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Reserve Fund rose 2% to 931.3 bln rubles ($16.3 bln) and the National Wealth Fund (NWF) added 1.4% and grew to 4.2 trillion rubles ($73.7 bln) in April 2017, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
The Reserve Fund declined in March 2017 by 2% to 913 bln rubles ($16 bln) and the NWF dropped 1.7% to 4.1 trillion rubles ($71.9 bln).