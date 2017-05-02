Back to Main page
Russia’s Rosneft cuts oil production by 0.4% to 62 mln tonnes from year beginning

Business & Economy
May 02, 19:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Rosneft produced 15.4 mln tonnes in April

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian oil and gas major Rosneft reduced oil production by 0.4% year-on-year to 61.9 mln tonnes in January - April 2017 net of Bashneft production, according to the report by the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex (CDU TEK) published on Tuesday.

Yuganskneftegaz, the core producing asset of Rosneft, increased oil production by 0.5% to 20.8 mln tonnes in January - April of this year.

Rosneft produced 15.4 mln tonnes in April, including 5.3 mln tonnes’ output of Yuganskneftegaz.

Lukoil reduced production by 1.9% to 27 mln tonnes in January - April 2017; April production was 6.7 mln tonnes. Surgutneftegaz slashed oil production by 1.3% to 20 mln tonnes in the reporting period, with 4.9 mln tonnes produced in April.

Gazprom Neft increased oil production by 9.2% to 12.9 mln tonnes in the reporting period (April output was 3.3 mln tonnes). Tatneft also scaled up production by 3.9% year-on-year to 9.6 mln tonnes (2.4 mln tonnes of oil in April). Production of Bashneft rose 2.1% to 7.2 mln tonnes of oil (1.8 mln tonnes in April).

Russia’s oil production rose 0.8% year-on-year in January - April 2017 to 181.2 mln tonnes, according to CDU TEK.

