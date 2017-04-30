Putin holds talks with Pirelli CEO in Sochi

SOCHI, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Pirelli President Marco Tronchetti Provera, one of the most influential businessmen in Italy, after the Russian Formula One Grand Prix (F1 GP) in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Sunday.

Pirelli is the main supplier of tires for the Formula One races.

Tronchetti Provera has assured Putin that his company’s operation in Russia proceeds in a normal mode.

"We managed to maintain production even amid a certain slump in global economy, but now the market has stabilized," Pirelli head said.

Putin recalled that at their last meeting Tronchetti Provera had raised some issues related to taxes and the customs and asked about current changes.

"There seems a change for the better," Tronchetti Provera answered. "Import taxes have gone down and it is getting easier with raw materials."

The tire maker’s head highly praised cooperation with the Russian high-technology state corporation Rostec, pointing out that developing new technology, the two companies were working in close integration. Tronchetti Provera said that not just a language barrier between Russian and Italian staff had ceased to be an obstacle, but that work exchanges were set on track. Russian specialists are invited to work at Pirelli’s foreign plants since they have qualifications required for it.

Also, the meeting featured Pirelli Tire Russia Director General Aimone di Savoia Aosta, Pirelli CEO’s advisor Leonardo Pavoni and Rostec head Sergei Chemezov.