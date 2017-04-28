Russia to spend $23 mln by 2025 to support indigenous peoples

Red Bull’s advisor Marko says Kvyat to possibly remain with Toro Rosso next yearSport April 28, 19:16
Pope Francis blesses pregnant TASS correspondent en route to EgyptWorld April 28, 18:55
UN chief calls for lowering risk of miscalculation concerning North Korea issueWorld April 28, 18:15
Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 18:07
Maria Sharapova reaches Porsche Tennis Grand Prix semifinalsSport April 28, 17:50
New F1 executives look for competitive race at Russia GP in SochiSport April 28, 17:46
Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weaponsMilitary & Defense April 28, 17:34
This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comebackSociety & Culture April 28, 17:33
Montenegro’s parliament votes to join NATOWorld April 28, 17:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. More than 1.3 bln rubles (some $23 mln) will be allocated by 2025 to support indigenous peoples in the Arctic, Siberia and Far East, Alexander Nenashev, an official at the Federal Agency for Nationalities, said on Friday.
"The state program envisages a number of important mechanisms to support indigenous ethnic groups. Its implementation implies the allocation of over 1.3 bln rubles by 2025 to the regions populated by these indigenous groups," Nenashev said at the first summit of indigenous peoples of the Barents Euro-Arctic Region.
He said these funds will be spent on infrastructure facilities, development of education and culture and preservation of traditional economic activities.
"Despite obvious positive trends in the protection of indigenous people’s rights, there are serious problems often linked to the survival of these ethnic groups which cannot be resolved only through the development of interstate mechanisms and instruments of support."
The Barents Euro-Arctic Region was established in 1993 at a meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden and representatives of the European Commission.