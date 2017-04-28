Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to reach target oil production cut level on April 30 — energy minister

Business & Economy
April 28, 14:36 UTC+3

Russia has cut oil production by 254,000 barrels per day as of April 27

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 28 /TASS/. Russia slashed oil production by 254,000 barrels daily as of April 27 and will deliver the target cut by 300,000 barrels a day at the turn of April, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

Read also
Mohamed Barkindo

OPEC has no objections to speed of Russia's oil production cuts

"Russia’s average production cut was 254 thousand barrels [per day] against the October figure in 27 days of April; the target reduction level of 300,000 barrels a day will be reached by April 30," Novak said.

The average daily oil production was 10.999 mln barrels per day, TASS reported earlier today citing a source familiar with the official statistics of oil production in Russia. The target production level for Russia within the OPEN and non-OPEC agreement framework should be 10.947 mln barrels daily, Novak said earlier.

OPEC countries and 11 oil exporting countries, which are not members of the cartel, pledged to cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017 in comparison with October 2016. In particular, under the agreement, Russia was to cut production by 2.7% to the level of last October or by 300,000 per day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexander Novak
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
2
Russian MP condemns turmoil in Macedonia as proof of West’s destructive meddling
3
Putin, Erdogan to discuss fight against terrorism, Syrian settlement in Sochi
4
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
5
Angela Merkel’s visit to Russia – pragmatism above all else
6
Russia’s Airborne Force to get advanced anti-tank missile systems
7
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
TOP STORIES
Реклама