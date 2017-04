Rostec revenue of 2016 goes up 11% to exceed RUB1.2 trln — CEO

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Revenues of Russia’s State Corporation Rostec in 2016 increased by 11% to exceed 1.2 trillion rubles ($21 bln), Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"We managed to raise our revenues by 11% to exceed 1.2 trillion rubles [$21 bln]," Chemezov said, adding that the corporation had demonstrated "good results," in spite of rather complicated macroeconomic environment.

Earlier, the corporation said that its revenues grew by 18% to 1.14 trillion rubles in 2015. Back then, Chemezov forecasted the 2016 revenues at 1.3-1.4 trillion rubles.