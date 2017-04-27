Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian watchdog opens case against Apple subsidiary on iPhone price fixing

Business & Economy
April 27, 23:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The company faces a fine from 1 mln to 5 mln rubles ($17,500-$87,700)

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) opened an administrative case against Apple Rus LLC, a Russian affiliate of US-based Apple corporation, according to FAS document. The Russian watchdog earlier found the company responsible for price fixing for certain iPhone 5 and 6 smartphone models.

The company faces a fine from 1 mln to 5 mln rubles ($17,500-$87,700) for the violation. Furthermore, company’s officials may be subject to a fine of 40-50 thousand rubles ($701.5-$877) or disqualification for the term up to three years.

FAS earlier launched an inspection regarding several Russian electronics retailers due to suspicions of price-fixing agreement in sales of the latest iPhone models. Current iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus prices set by retailers are slightly different against each other and those listed in the Apple’s press release dated September 28, 2015, which gives reasons to believe that retailers did not determine iPhone prices independently, FAS press service said.

The antitrust watchdog requested information from 16 retailers, among them Euroset, Eldorado, Svyaznoy, re:Store, Ozon.ru, Citilink, Media-Markt, Mobiland, Megafon and Vimpelcom (Beeline brand), as well as the official online Apple store.

The investigation revealed that the majority of resellers had set similar prices for iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus since the start of their official sales in Russia and maintained them for a certain period of time, FAS said. Similar situation was revealed with other iPhone models.

The Commission of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia has found Apple Rus responsible for fixing prices for a number of iPhone models of the fifth and sixth series, Deputy Head of the regulator Andrei Tsarikovsky said on March 14 during the consideration of the case.

In particular, the watchdog stated violations in respect of smartphones iPhone 5s, 5c, 6, 6 Plus, 6s and 6s Plus.

Apple denied claims saying it does not force iPhone prices on retail networks. Resellers set their own prices for Apple products both in Russia and around the world, the company said. However, the US corporation cooperated with FAS later, recognized and closed out the violation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow – pragmatism above all else
2
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
3
Russian Black Sea research vessel sinks off Turkish coast
4
Lavrov warns of consequences in deploying US global missile defense system
5
Moscow condemns Israeli airstrike near Damascus airport
6
Putin, Abe call for quickest restart of talks on Korean settlement
7
Moscow outraged by Macron team’s refusal to give accreditation to Russian media
TOP STORIES
Реклама