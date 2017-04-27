Putin says trade turnover between Russia, Japan resumes growth

Kvyat to race at home F1 GP in Sochi with new helmet design depicting him riding torpedoSport April 27, 21:43
Maria Sharapova gets into quarterfinal of tournament in StuttgartSport April 27, 21:16
Russia, Japan to hold bilateral year of culture in 2018World April 27, 20:49
Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow – pragmatism above all elseRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 27, 19:18
Japanese businessmen and officials to visit South Kuril Islands in summerWorld April 27, 18:46
Putin, Abe call for quickest restart of talks on Korean settlementRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 27, 18:32
Russian diplomat accuses White Helmets of supporting terrorismRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 27, 17:54
Putin's spokesman warns against attempts to hold unauthorized rallies in MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 27, 16:43
Russian Foreign Ministry says situation on Korean Peninsula is degradingRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 27, 16:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Japan has started recovering and the amount of Japan’s investments in Russia has also increased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"It is good that situation in the economic cooperation sphere has started recovering after a certain decline. Growth of mutual trade was noted in January - February of this year," the Russian leader said. The amount of accumulated Japan’s investments in Russia also increased from $1.3 bln in 2015 to $1.7 bln last year, Putin said.