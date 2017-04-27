Putin says trade turnover between Russia, Japan resumes growth

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Japan has started recovering and the amount of Japan’s investments in Russia has also increased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"It is good that situation in the economic cooperation sphere has started recovering after a certain decline. Growth of mutual trade was noted in January - February of this year," the Russian leader said. The amount of accumulated Japan’s investments in Russia also increased from $1.3 bln in 2015 to $1.7 bln last year, Putin said.